Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill has collaborated with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square.

On Monday, the duo unveiled their Haryavnvi track titled 'Ghani Syaani'.

The song's music video shows Shehnaaz grooving with MC Square and rapping along with him in Haryanvi.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Shehnaaz wrote, "Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel.."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClxvnzUIOuc/?hl=en

The song, which was filmed in a desert for a major portion, received a positive response from their fans. Fans even praised Shehnaaz for getting Haryanvi accent accurate.

"Waaah.... you rap so well in Haryanvi," a social media user commented.

"Amazing party rap song. M C Square nailed it with lyrics n voice. Shehnaaz complete killed it with her expressions. She was fabulous in dancing n her vocals. Kudos to team," another one wrote.

"U killed it Shehnaaz wid singing , dancing it's very hot #ghanisyaani ... Maja agya dekh kr aapko in different looks .. my fav one in blue," a fan commented.

Apart from songs, Shehnaaz has been busy with her chat show. She recently launched her new chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

Her first guest was RajKummar Rao, who promoted his movie Monica, O My Darling on the show.She is also set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, which also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It will be out on Eid 2023. (ANI)

