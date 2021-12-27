Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27 (ANI): Since Sidharth Sukla's untimely demise, his close friend Shehnaaz Gill has maintained a low profile. And now when she was seen attending the engagement of her manager on Sunday, fans became extremely happy to see her return to a normal life.

Several pictures from the function have gone viral.

Dressed in a black shimmery gown, Shehnaaz flaunted a simple yet classy look. Her hair was tied in a loose pony, and she kept subtle make-up.

Also, a video of Shehnaaz dancing on 'Zingat' song has been doing the rounds on the internet.

Seeing Shehnaaz enjoying the function has brought smiles to everyone's faces.

"I hope this smile never fades away," a social media user commented.

"She is looking so beautiful. God bless her always," another one wrote.

Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani among others also marked their presence at the engagement. (ANI)

