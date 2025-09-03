Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3 (ANI): The release of Shehnaaz Gill's much-awaited Punjabi film 'Ikk Kudi' has been postponed due to the severe floods in Punjab. Heavy rains have left many areas submerged, displacing thousands of people, damaging homes, and destroying crops.

The film, which was previously scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 19, will now be released on October 31.

Also Read | 'They Need To Heal and Rebuild': Alia Bhatt Sends Prayers to Those Affected by Punjab Floods.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram account to share the news with fans, along with a poster of the film. The statement said that the team had decided to delay the release due to the "unexpected and severe flood situation." It also added that the team will try to stand with the people and help those affected during these "challenging times."

"The entire team of Ikk Kudi has decided to postpone the release of the film to 31st October 2025 due to the unexpected and severe flood situation across several regions of Punjab. We feel it is our responsibility to stand with our people during these challenging times. The Ikk Kudi movie team is in touch with various NGOs and, with God's grace, will do our best to support Punjab. WE STAND WITH PUNJAB," the statement read.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 19': Veteran Actress and Contestant Kunickaa Sadanand Makes Sensational Revelation About Her 27-Year-Old Extra-Marital Relationship With Singer Kumar Sanu.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOJAH7DDJjk/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Made under the banner of Raaya Picturez, Amor Films, and Shehnaaz Gill Productions, 'Ikk Kudi' is produced by Kaushal Joshi, Amarjit Singh Saron, and Shehnaaz.

It is written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, with a worldwide release by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film was announced in November last year, with pictures from the first day of shooting.

Meanwhile, floods in Punjab have affected 23 districts and impacted over 3.5 lakh people. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)