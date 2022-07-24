Washington [US], July 24 (ANI): British singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne shared his joy of soon being a grandpa and that he can't wait for daughter Kelly Osbourne to welcome her first child.

Osbourne in a statement while attending San Diego's Comic-Con on Friday to disclose artwork for a comic book that'll accompany his new album, 'Patient Number 9', stated that "Kelly is big and she's beautiful and I love it."

Veteran rocker confirmed that Kelly is about six months along in her pregnancy, according to Page Six.

When asked what would be the baby's first gift, he responded "The first thing that I'm gonna buy is a microphone."

His daughter Kelly announced her pregnancy back in May.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared the news that she's expecting with boyfriend Sid Wilson of the rock group Slipknot.

Sharing the selfie with a sonography image in her hand. She captioned, "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why..."

The former "Osbournes" star added," I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

In the other picture, she was seen looking at her sonography.

Brother Jack Osbourne who already has three children with ex-wife Lisa Stelly is also expecting with fiancee Aree Gearhart this summer, as per Page Six.

Ozzy also addressed his health woes, "I'm getting there." "It's a slow climb back, you know?"

As the rocker was recently seen walking with a cane following a life-altering surgery to remove and realign pins in his neck and back. (ANI)

