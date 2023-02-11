Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Friday, penned down an appreciation post for her sister Shamita Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a poster of Shamita Shetty's film 'The Tenant' which she captioned, "Can't tell you how proud I am of your performance as an actor, my darling Tunki. Can't wait for more people to see you in #TheTenant and appreciate your TALENT! What a wonderful, simple film with great performances by all actors and I loved how you chose to play this complex character of Meera so beautifully bringing her to life with such a nuanced performance (without any bias )You truly have come into your own @shamitashetty_official."

Helmed by Sushrut Jain 'The Tenant' stars Shamita Shetty, and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in the lead roles. The film was released on the theatres on February 10, 2023.

"I've said it before, and I reiterate you won't be a temporary 'Tenant' coz you have a forever place in my heart, and I'm sure this performance will make a permanent place in people's hearts too. Kudos to the director, @sushrut_jain, for this slice of life film... doing a splendid job with such a sensitive and real subject without being preachy. Last but not the least, #RudhrakshJaiswal who was BRILLIANT. All the best to the team. Take a bow @tenantthemovie, in cinemas TODAY! Please watch it guys," she further added.

Shilpa and Shamita Shetty share a great bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media.

Shamita made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan's romantic drama film 'Mohabbatein'. She was recently seen in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15, where she was the third runner-up.

On the other hand, Shilpa was last seen in the action-comedy 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film is an ode to the 'selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism' of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

