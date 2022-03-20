Mumbai (Maharashtra) [india], March 20 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty, who is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Sukhee' in Punjab, has taken out some time for sunbathing.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, she dropped a sneak peek of her sunbathing. In the picture, the 'Dhadkan' actor can be seen sitting on a chair with a white handkerchief on her head. With her closed eyes, Shilpa seemed to be soaking in the 'much needed' Vitamin D on the bright and sunny day.

She wrote, "Sunday Sunbathing scenes.Got some much-needed Vit D before I donned #Sukhee on for the day.(Don't miss the roof!)#Sunday #morningritual #peace #sunbathing #sundayvibes #Shootdiaries.

Talking about Shilpa's upcoming film, 'Sukhee' is directed by Sonal Joshi and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, and Shikha Sharma.

Earlier, she was seen in 'Hungama 2' alongside Paresh Rawal. (ANI)

