New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shetty shared her first social media post with husband Raj Kundra after his release in a pornography case. The couple recently sought divine blessings at Sai Baba temple in Shirdi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa shared a video of herself with Raj in which the duo could be seen praying in front of Sai Baba's idol.

"Sabka Maalik Ek. Shraddha aur Saboori. Om Sai Ram," she captioned the post that accumulated more than 1 million views on Instagram.

Shilpa could be seen clad in a dark red kurta while Raj was seen wearing grey attire.

The duo recently celebrated this year's Christmas together with their kids and friends in Mussoorie. Shilpa shared a few pictures and videos from her holiday getaway.

Earlier in November, Shilpa and Raj made their first public appearance for a temple visit in Himachal Pradesh, post the latter's bail in the pornography case.

Raj was arrested on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films. (ANI)

