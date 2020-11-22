Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Celebrating 11 years of togetherness, actor Shilpa Shetty on Sunday shared an adorable video dedicated to her by Raj Kundra on the occasion of 11th wedding anniversary.

The 'Life In A Metro' star re-posted a clip shared by Kundra on Instagram that features 'I will always love you' song by American singer, actor - Whitney Houston. The clip summarised the story of two school time sweethearts who fall in love with each other, who later on in their lives work to get married and happily grow old with each other.

The video showcases two caricatures whose faces have been replaced by that of Shilpa and Raj. At the beginning of the video, Shilpa and Raj are seen playing with paper made craft in the shape of hearts, as the clip progresses, the two are seen going on holidays and eventually they grow old.

In the concluding shot, the duo is shown as elderly while they sit in a park and hold the same heart-shaped craft from which they played in childhood. A message then plays on the screen that read, "I will always love you," with the same background score.

The 'Apne' star captioned the post as," Ha ha ha. Sunday binging on this! Now, this is why it works...I love this craaayyy husband of mine. Happy Anniversary, Cookie!"

Kundra has shared the video on his Instagram handle, noting, "I Love you and I will always Love you @theshilpashetty till I die and if there is life after that I will continue to Love you. Happy Anniversary my darling #11years #Anniversary #Eternal #loveyou"

The couple ceremoniously tied the knot on November 22, 2009, following a big fat wedding function in Khandala. The couple is now parents to two children, eight-year-old Viaan Raj Kundra and newborn daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra. (ANI)

