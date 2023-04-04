New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty Kundra who is all set to star in the pan-India film 'KD-The Devil' as Satyavati on Tuesday shared a glimpse from her Bangalore diaries.

Taking to Instagram story, Shilpa dropped a picture of herself with goofy expressions.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Says it all. #Bangalorediaries."

She a wore a black t-shirt with "My airport look" written on it along with a matching blazer.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Shilpa left town to shoot for her upcoming movie in Bangalore.

On the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Shilpa announced her new project. She wrote in the caption, "Ugadi subhakankshalu...Gudi Padwyachya hardik shubheccha...On this auspicious day of NEW beginnings, I'm thrilled to share with you a NEW character entering the war in #KD's battlefield as #Satyavati!"

She shared the film poster, where she is seen in a retro look. Draped in a polka dot saree, oversized shades and an old-fashioned bun... Shilpa looked beautiful.

Druva Sarja headlined the film. 'KD- The Devil' also stars V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt and with Shilpa Shetty Kundra now entering the war zone, this one is guaranteed to leave audiences wanting more.

"A war is fought between kingdoms and every kingdom needs a 'Satyavati'. I'm so excited and pumped to join the 'KD' battlefield and step into this powerful role," said Shilpa Shetty Kundra.Directed by Prem, 'KD-The Devil', the Pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Shilpa was last seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia. The actor is a part of Rohit's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. (ANI)

