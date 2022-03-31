Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): Shilpa Shetty-starrer 'Nikamma' has got a release date. It will be out in theatres on June 17 this year.

On Thursday, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared the update with her followers.

"Ab intezaar khatam aur entertainment Shuru ! Mark your calendars guys 'Nikamma' is releasing in a THEATRE close to you on the 17th June 2022," she wrote.

She also dropped a boomerang video with her co-stars Shirley Setia and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Helmed by Sabbir Khan, 'Nikamma' is touted as a family entertainer. (ANI)

