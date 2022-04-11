Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): The last rites of veteran actor Shiv Subrahmanyam will be conducted at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Andheri, Mumbai on Monday morning.

Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Hansal Mehta mourned the demise of Subrahmanyam and shared the details of his funeral. According to his post, Subrahmanyam's cremation ceremony will take place from 11 am onwards.

"The funeral will leave from Shishira, Yamuna Nagar, Lokhandwala Back road, Andheri West at 10 am, 11.04.2022. The cremation will be at 11 am at Mokshdham Hindu Shamshanbhoomi, Ceasar Rd, Amboli, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058," Hansal wrote.

He also extended his heartfelt condolences to Subrahmanyam's family members.

"With profound and heartfelt grief, we wish to inform you of the passing of one of the most dignified and noble souls to inhabit human form - our dearest Shiv Subrahmanyam. Incredibly talented, he was much loved and revered personally as well as professionally. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his wife Diyya, her mum, dad, Rohan, Rinki, and family; Bhanu chitti and all of Shiv's family; and his huge legion of friends and fans," Hansal grieved.

The cause of death is knot known at the moment.

Subrahmanyam, best known for writing the screenplay for 'Parinda', was last featured in 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'. (ANI)

