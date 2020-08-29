Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 29 (ANI): Joining the growing list of Hollywood celebrities is actor Gal Gadot who on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of star Chadwick Boseman.

Condolences continued to pour in from the entertainment industry as the world woke up to the shocking news Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman's untimely demise.

The 'Wonder Woman', Gadot took to Twitter and wrote how "shocked and sad" she is listening to the news.

"I'm so shocked and sad.. RIP Chadwick. I'm sending my condolences to all the family..," the tweet read.

Earlier Marvel superstars Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Chris Pratt mourned the demise of co-star Boseman or popularly known as 'Black Panther'.

Boseman died at the age of 43 on Friday (local time) after a four-year-long battle with colon cancer. He is survived by his wife and his family.

Boseman rose to prominence after essaying the role of the real-life figures including Baseball Jackie Robinson in 2013's 42 and American singer-songwriter James Brown in 2014's 'Get on Up'.

However, it was his role as 'Balck Panther' in the 2018 hit film that defined his career and made a huge imprint on his fans.

In the movie, the late actor starred as the ruler of Wakanda, a fictional African nation with the most advanced technology.

A legion of his followers also took Twitter by storm as they poured in a condolence message, and summed up their love for him by tweeting "Wakanda Forever". (ANI)

