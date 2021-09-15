New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Acclaimed producers Shoojit Sircar and Ronnie Lahiri's 'Deep6' is all set to have a world premiere at the 26th edition of the prestigious Busan International Film Festival in October.

Directed by Madhuja Mukherjee and produced by Shoojit and Ronnie of Rising Sun Private Limited, Avik Mukhopadhayay and Editfx Studios- 'Deep6' will have its World Premiere screening at 26th BUSAN International Film Festival (BIFF), which will take place from October 6 to October 15, this year.

The film will be screened under the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, which presents widespread themes and styles and comprises the best and the new and exceptional films by Asian cine-artistes.

'Deep6' is set in 2011 Kolkata and stars a stellar ensemble cast of Tillotama Shome, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sumeet Thakur, Maya Ghosh, Sumanta Mukherjee and Soumitra Chatterjee.

Elated about the opportunity, Shoojit said, "I am absolutely elated and honoured to have Deep6 premiere globally at the Busan Film festival, along with other luminaries Indian and Asian cinema. I have known Madhuja for many years and it's been a privilege to work with her and my close personal friend Avik Mukhopadhyay on this unique film."

He added, "Ronnie and I are always looking to present evolved and out of the box content, and it was a great experience teaming up with people who share the same vision for Deep6."

Director Madhuja described the film as a "battleground of love, death, despair and desire". The movie is an extraordinary tale of an ordinary woman named Mitul- played with great dynamism by Tillotama Shome - who strives to change things that appear fossilized.

"Amongst the many Kolkata chronicles, this is my story -- told from a woman's point of view. At one level, it is a straightforward narrative about us - women - who shared a political dream and endured the intellectual big brothers; at another level, it progressively became an account about collective wants, dilemmas, oversights, vulnerabilities and the city neighbourhoods. It was a great experience teaming up with Shoojit and Ronnie for this film, looking forward to the premiere!" Madhuja said.

Shot extensively on locations across the city, the film has a dense soundscape and a remarkable visual graph, which generates a movement between memory and imaginings, every day and the uncanny.

Veteran late actor Soumitra Chatterjee appears in an emblematic scene- making it one of his last and beguiling performances. (ANI)

