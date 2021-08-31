Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Blurr' have finished shooting the film in Nainital, Uttarakhand.

Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller is about a girl who's caught up in unavoidable circumstances.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Alvaro Morte’s Money Heist Season 5 on Netflix, Camila Cabello’s Cinderella on Amazon Prime Video, Aparshakti Khurana’s Helmet on ZEE5 and More.

Opening up about his experience of helming 'Blurr', Ajay said, "Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film."

Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu's Outsider Films and Echelon Productions', 'Blurr' also stars Gulshan Devaiah. (ANI)

Also Read | Justin Bieber, The Kid Laroi's 'Stay' Secures Top Spot for a Fourth Consecutive Week on the Billboard Hot 100.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)