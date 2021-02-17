Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) Multiple Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz, Emmy nominee D'Arcy Carden and veteran comedian Cheech Marin have joined the cast of action comedy "Shotgun Wedding".

Fronted by Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the film is directed by Jason Moore of "Pitch Perfect" fame.

"Shotgun Wedding" follows Grace (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel), who gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begin to get cold feet.

And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage.

According to Deadline, Kravitz will star as Sean, the globetrotting ex of Grace.

Marin, known for "Spy Kids", will play Robert, Grace's father and "The Good Place" star Carden will essay the role of Harriet, Robert's new wife.

While "Crazy Rich Asians" actor Tan will play Marge, the head of the wedding resort, Borges, who recently starred in Amazon Prime series "Utopia" is cast as Ricky, the permanently whisky-buzzed, embarrassing childhood best friend of Tom.

Mallari, best known for "Dark Matter", will play Dog-Face, a pirate.

"Transformers" star Duhamel joined the Lionsgate project following Armie Hammer's exit after a controversy over messages allegedly sent by the actor were leaked online.

Also part of the film are Jennifer Coolidge and Sonia Braga, who will play the mothers of Duhamel and Lopez's characters, respectively.

"New Girl" creator Liz Meriwether and Mark Hammer have penned the script.

Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman are attached as producers along with Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. PTI

