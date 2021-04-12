New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): As her Instagram followers hit the 60 million mark, on Monday, Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor penned down a note of thanks for all her fans on social media.

The brown-eyed beauty, who is known for her ace performances and versatile acting, wrote on the picture-sharing website: "Abundant Love!!! #60M Overwhelmed and overflowing with gratitude. Thank you all so, so much for your precious and unlimited love. My fan clubs, sweetest babudies, you guys are the best!!!"

The 'Stree' star wrote this alongside a picture from her getaway at the Maldives in which she is seen practising yoga on the shore of a sea.

She further thanked her fan clubs and acknowledged their efforts for making beautiful photo and video edits for her on social media.

"Unlimited love right back, stay safe and please take care of yourselves," she concluded.

Shraddha is currently enjoying her vacations in the Maldives and has been quite active on social media in updating her fans about her activities by sharing pictures and videos from the serene location.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left red heart and fire emoticons, as they praised the special post.

On the professional front, Shraddha recently announced her next project titled 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi. The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the tele-series 'Naagin' to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. (ANI)

