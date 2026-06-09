Entertainment News | Shraddha Kapoor to Headline Dinesh Vijan, Laxman Utekar's New Film 'Eetha', Release Date Locked

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): In a major development for cinephiles, producer Dinesh Vijan and director Laxman Utekar are set to reunite for their next film, 'Eetha', with Shraddha Kapoor leading the cast in a powerful author-backed role.

The upcoming project marks the latest collaboration between Vijan and Utekar following the blockbuster success of 'Chhaava'.

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The film is already attracting attention as one of the most anticipated releases on the horizon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his X handle.

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"DINESH VIJAN - LAXMAN UTEKAR REUNITE: SHRADDHA KAPOOR STARS IN 'EETHA' - RELEASE DATE LOCKED... Following the blockbuster success of #Chhaava, Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar reunite for #Eetha - a bold and emotionally charged film that features #ShraddhaKapoor in a powerful, author-backed role. The release date has been locked: 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan]. The film also features #RandeepHooda and #MohdZeeshanAyyub in pivotal roles," he wrote.

https://x.com/taran_adarsh/status/2063993277230231816?

Joining Kapoor in the cast are Randeep Hooda and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, both of whom will play pivotal characters in the narrative.

Produced under the Maddock Films banner, 'Eetha' represents a highly anticipated collaboration between Shraddha Kapoor and the successful filmmaker duo.

The makers have also officially locked the film's release date. 'Eetha' is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on August 28, 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Raksha Bandhan holiday weekend. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)