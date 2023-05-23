Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Singer Shreya Ghoshal on Sunday celebrated her son Devyaan's second birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Shreya shared a family picture which she captioned, "My little one! Time is flying by too fast. You are 2 already! Thank you for giving birth to your parents this day who feel so blessed to have you.. Your mischievous smile, cute words, innocent gestures and ever curious eyes have overpowered our lives with love and gratitude. Happy birthday my dear Devyaan."

In the picture, Shreya could be seen posing with her son and her husband, Shiladitya.

Soon after she dropped the picture, her fans and friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet birthday wishes for her son.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Devyaan. God bless you with all the happiness of the world. Love you."

Bipasha Basu commented, "Happy happy Devyaan."

Actor Sameera Reddy wrote, "Happy happy birthday !!"

Shreya tied the knot with her long-time beau Shiladitya in a private ceremony on February 5, 2015.

The couple was blessed with their baby boy Devyaan on May 22, 2021.

On the work front, Shreya recently released the teaser of her upcoming song 'Zihal -e-miskin' in which she will be seen collaborating with singer Vishal Mishra.

The song will be out on May 25. (ANI)

