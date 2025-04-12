Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): With her soothing voice, singer Shreya Ghoshal paid a heartfelt tribute to Lord Hanuman.

Marking Hanuman Jayanti, Shreya on Saturday released a devotional track "Jai Hanuman". Along with Shreya's rich, emotive, and divine vocals, one can hear the exuberant voices of children singing along in the chorus, which added so much energy and joy.

The song is composed by Kinjal Chatterjee, and the lyrics are penned by Shraddha Pandit.

Have a look at the track

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TnkzBj51bL8

A few days ago, Shreya Ghoshal was spotted offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The singer, who recently mesmerized the audience with her performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, was seen immersed in the morning aarti rituals at the temple. After the rituals, she was offered prashad and aarti by the priests.

Ghoshal's visit to the temple comes after her electrifying performance at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, where she enthralled the crowd with her hit songs, including 'Mera Dholna' and 'Kar Har Maidan Fateh.' She also added a patriotic touch to the event by singing 'Vande Mataram.' (ANI)

