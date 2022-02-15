Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): After 'Dholida', the makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', on Tuesday, unveiled the new song 'Jab Saiyaan'.

The melodious track is sung by none other than Shreya Ghoshal.

Talking more about the song, Shreya said, "Jab Saiyaan is one of the most different compositions by Sir. It's always a learning experience for me everytime I work with him. 20 years of my musical career and I have to thank him for believing in me and giving me my debut. He's a magician who truly understands the art of filmmaking and music. I am so happy that I am a part of his Gangubai Kathiawadi journey as well. Jab Saiyaan is definitely a song that will make everyone fall in love once again!"

The song's video showcases a romantic narrative between Alia and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district. It will be out on February 25. (ANI)

