Entertainment News | Shreyas Talpade, Kajal Aggarwal's 'The India Story' Teaser Explores Impact of Food Adulteration in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 5 (ANI): The makers of Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal starrer social political drama 'The India Story' have finally released the teaser of the film, offering a glimpse into the severe impact of food adulteration in India.

Directed by Chettan DK and produced by Sagar B Shinde, the film is set to explore the hidden truths of food adulteration in the nation. In the teaser, the makers showcase various news articles and visuals featuring the use of pesticides and chemical injections in the food.

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Shreyas Talpade shared the teaser on his Instagram handle on Friday. "The numbers are public. The consequences are visible. Then why does the truth still feel hidden?"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DZMjkxnM83v/

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Described as a gripping socio-national drama, 'The India Story', also titled 'The India Story: Slow Poison' in progress, explores the consequences of chemical misuse, particularly in pesticide farming and related scandals, highlighting broader concerns around public health, safety, and regulatory lapses, according to the press release by the makers.

At its core, the film moves beyond an individual narrative and focuses on a larger systemic crisis, shedding light on environmental concerns and industrial negligence, while raising questions over corporate accountability.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production and Studios, the film is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B Shinde.

The film is backed by co-producers Sumit Bagade, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saidani, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi, with technical contributions from DOP Nishant Bhagwat, music composer Mangesh Dhakde, editor Ashish Mhatre, lyricist Shakeel Azami, and sound designer Anmol Bhave.

The film is slated to release in theatres on July 24. It will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. (ANI)

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