Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Actor Shruti Haasan aced the ethnic wear in her recent pictures which she shared on Monday, on social media account.

Taking to Instagram handle, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor dropped a gorgeous string of pictures of herself in ethnic wear.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "I'm always so uncomfortable in white cause I'm such a klutz and I think angels are a bit over rated but hey."

In the pictures, Shruti was seen wearing a delicate hand-embroidery white kurta set. She posed for the camera from different angles.

For the makeup, the 'Gabbar is Back' actor with subtle makeup and nude lips.

The 36-year-old actor accessorized her outfit with oxidized silver earrings and a bangle. And to raise the chic quotient she kept her tresses open to complete the look.

She looked stunning in every picture and frame.

As soon as the actor posted the pictures, her fans flooded the comment box with their comments.

One of the fan wrote, "I know you love black but you look insaneee in white."

Another user dropped a comment, "You're truly an Angel.. my Angel."

And many garnered with heart and fire emojis.

Actor Shriti recently celebrated her 13 years in the entertainment industry by sharing a video on Sunday on her social media account.Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor dropped a video of herself thanking her fans for the love and support in this journey.

Sharing the video, Shruti wrote, "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I'd do more than a movie even I wasn't born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact it has given me the life I'm so grateful for .. through the years I've learned a lot how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honour of telling stories and giving souls to women I've never known before. I'm so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever."

"Thankyou for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art. Ps - weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off Thankyou Thankyou for these 13 years," she continued.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has been battling Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).Earlier she shared her workout video, revealing her PCOS diagnosis.On the work front, Shruti's web series 'Bestseller' was released on February 18 on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a thriller film titled 'Salaar' in the pipeline. (ANI)

