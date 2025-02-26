Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actress Shruti Haasan's Hollywood debut film 'The Eye' is set to have its India premiere at Wench Fim Festival here. Directed by Daphne Schmon, the film will have its India premiere as the opening feature of the 5th Wench Film Festival set to take place from February 27 to March 2.

The film festival is dedicated to horror, sci-fi, and fantasy films.

As per the press note, 'The Eye' tells the haunting story of Diana (played by Shruti Haasan), who journeys to the remote island where her husband Felix (Mark Rowley) drowns... However, her grief soon turns to intrigue when she learns of the mysterious 'Evil Eye' ritual--an ancient practice that might bring Felix back but demands a dark and unsettling sacrifice.

The film was shot on location in Athens and Corfu. Following its initial screening at the London Independent Film Festival, and at the Greek International Film Festival, 'The Eye' continues to generate excitement among global audiences.

Speaking on the eve of the Indian premiere of her film, Shruti Haasan shared her excitement and said,

"Psychological thrillers have always been a genre that fascinates me. To be part of a story that dives deep into human emotions, grief, and the supernatural is incredibly exciting. Besides the fact that the film has a riveting storyline and top-notch production quality, what makes this project even more special is that it was created under an all-women-led production house, which aligns with my passion for supporting women in the film industry. Furthermore, this film champions a sustainable way of filmmaking, something that the world desperately needs. If we want to continue telling our stories, we must be able to tell them in a manner that is conscious of our impact."

Talking about The Eye, director Daphne Schmon said,

"The Eye is both a love letter to Corfu, the island where my family is from and an exploration of the dark psychological impulses surrounding grief. The story demanded an actor who could embody its emotional depth and complexity, and Shruti Haasan was the perfect fit. Her ability to navigate Diana's grief, paranoia, and resilience with such authenticity is truly remarkable. It was only an artist of Shruti's calibre who could do justice to this role, and she has delivered a stellar performance that will leave a lasting impact."

The film is produced by Fingerprint Content. (ANI)

