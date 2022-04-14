Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her daughter Navya Nanda are representing the Bachchan family at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

The mother-daughter duo arrived at the wedding venue, Vastu, wearing traditional outfits.

Navya, who is the granddaughter of Ritu Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter), opted for a colourful saree for the function. On the other hand, her mother Shweta chose to wear a beige saree.

Shweta's husband Nikhil Nanda also marked his presence at the wedding.

Nikhil is Ranbir's cousin. His late mother Ritu Nanda was legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor's daughter.

Fans were also expecting megastar Amitabh Bachchan to mark his presence at the wedding function. His absence will definitely be felt by all. (ANI)

