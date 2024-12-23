Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90. The director took his last breath today (Monday) at 6.38 pm in Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai Central. He was admitted for the treatment of Chronic kidney disease. The film fraternity and his close friends mourned his loss and paid tribute to the director.

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur called Shyam Benegal his 'guide' and shared his admiration for the monumental contributions of the filmmaker to the cinema.

Taking to his X handle, Shekhar wrote,

"He created 'the new wave' cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide"

Actress Shabana Azmi shared a throwback photo of Shyam Benegal when she along with actors Naseruddin Shah, Divya Dutta and others attended his 90th birthday party. She labelled herself and others as Shyam Benegal actors.

The group were seen posing for the photo as they stood surrounding the director Shyam Benegal.

The 'Khiladi' Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar wrote that it was painful for him to know about the demise of the legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal.

Some of his notable works include Ankur, Manthan, Mandi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, Zubeidaa, Well Done Abba and more. (ANI)

