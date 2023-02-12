Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Among those to arrive early were Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Kareena wore a beautiful pink sequinned saree and walked in with her close friend and director Karan Johar. Karan, on the other hand, opted for a classic white tuxedo.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol gave couple goals as they walked hand-in-hand at the reception! Ajay wore a dark grey suit layered over a black shirt while Kajol looked extremely gorgeous in an off-white and silver-coloured saree.

Alia Bhatt on the other hand came with mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and close friend and director Ayan Mukherji.

Draped in a sheer sequined saree, Alia looks resplendent. She kept her hair loose.

Abhishek Bachchan looked dapper in a classic black suit.

And, of course, Anupam Kher went for a more ethnic look. He sported a black Kurta pyjama.

Meanwhile, talking about the bride and groom, for the reception, they opted for a fusion of Indo-western elements for their looks.

Kiara was seen wearing a beautiful floor-length monochrome evening gown with a small trail at the bottom while Sidharth opted for a blingy black suit. Kiara's jewellery, however, stole the show!

Kiara wore a very heavy emerald and diamond studded neckpiece which looked exquisite and gave a beautiful touch to the chic gown.

Kiara kept her hair tied back and opted for neutral-toned makeup.

They both entered smiling, holding hands, and looking extremely adorable. Photos of Kiara and Sidharth have gone viral on social media.

Don't they look extremely adorable? (ANI)

