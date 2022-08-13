Mumbai, Aug 13 (PTI) Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has announced that his upcoming film "Kho Gaye Hum Kahan", co-starring Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav, has wrapped production.

Billed as a coming of digital age story of three friends in Mumbai, the movie is being directed by debutante filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh, who also wrote the script with filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Also Read | Sebastian Stan Birthday Special: From Winter Soldier to Tommy Lee, 5 Best Roles of the MCU Star!.

Chaturvedi shared the news by posting a heartfelt note on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo with Panday and Adarsh.

"And It's a wrap! #KhoGayeHumKahan. We were young, crazy, and restless. Fun, curious & a millennial mess. It's a story about you & me, and we were just… A bunch of cool kids makin' a film,” the 29-year-old actor wrote.

Also Read | Sridevi Birth Anniversary: 5 Classic Hits You Can Rewatch To Remember the Legendary Actor.

“Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is backed by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and Zoya and Reema Kagti's banner Tiger Baby.

The “Gehraiyaan” star thanked the film's team for the best filming experiences ever.

"Thank you @zoieakhtar @reemakagti1 for the best filming experiences ever. @tigerbabyofficial @excelmovies Hail!

"@arjunvarain.singh Our Captn! My brother! Thank you for showing this mad faith in us. You've been strong & vulnerable in a timed beauty of its own,” he added.

The film started shooting in April this year.

Tagging Panday and Adarsh, Chaturvedi said the two co-stars have become his friends for life now.

"My Co-stars and now friends for life @ananyapanday @gouravadarsh I've only grown working alongside you both. You guys are freakin' beautiful!,” he added.

Also starring Kalki Koechlin, “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” is expected to be released in theatres in 2023.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)