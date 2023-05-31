Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): How does a perfect husband look like? Take inspiration from Sidharth Malhotra.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra treated his fans with a look at a few of his throwback photos.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Ek Villain' actor shared photos on his Instagram story, where he can be seen carrying out his husband's responsibilities.

In the first image, the 'Yodha' actor is seen carrying several shopping bags. He captioned the photo, "Fulfilling husband duties, one bag at a time!@kiaraaliaadvani."

In the second image, Sidharth can be seen enjoying a burger while also holding additional bags for his sweet wife. "A quick bite before we get 'bag' to work.@kiaraaliaadvani, thank you for the treat," he wrote with a red heart emoji.

He is seen donning a white pullover and blue joggers.

Kiara Advani also responded to the images and reshared it in her Instagram story with a reply.In response to the first picture, she wrote, "Anytime."

In her other story, she replied, "Making sure he works out! #SidFit."

Recently, after they got back from their vacation, Kiara shared a photo of herself and Sidharth on social media. They were shown in the photograph with their backs to the camera. She captioned the post, "Take me back already."

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. She also has 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

