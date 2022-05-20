Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra is all praises for rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', the 'Shershaah' star attended the special screening of the film on Thursday.

On Friday, Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared his reviews on Kiara Advani starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Through an Instagram story, the 37-year-old actor praised the entire team of the film, he wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @Kiaraaliaadvani @aneezbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and the team. Kill it."

Fans are going gaga over the same, as Sidharth could be spotted hugging Kiara at the screening amid their breakup rumours.

Sidharth and Kiara, who featured together in 'Shershaah', have been speculated to be dating for a long time now. However, they have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship yet.

The film, starring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani, is a sequel to Priyadarshan's popular 2007 film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', which was a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film 'Manichitrathazhu,' directed by Fazil, who is the father of Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil. (ANI)

