Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): Sharing pictures and videos from their 2014 action thriller 'Ek Villain', actors Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor got nostalgic on Saturday as the movie clocked 6 years of its release.

The 'Student of the Year' put out a video on Twitter that showcased Siddharth in the character of a gangster and his battle to seek revenge for the murder of his lady love which was essayed by Shraddha Kapoor.

Along with the video, he noted, "#6YearsOfEkVillain, it brings back several memories from the shooting days which included prepping up for the shoot and much more. Apart from this, even though it was his first film, however, Sidharth wrote that he had so many firsts' things to witness during the shooting of the film. At last, Malhotra thanked his fans for their love and support, and thanked the team and co-stars for their support.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories which reflected her journey through the film. She mentioned, "6 years of Ek Villain today. Thank you all so much for the beautiful edits and all the love."

Thanking her fans for showering their love on her character Aisha in the film, Shraddha expressed gratitude and wrote that she feels fortunate to have essayed such a beautiful character who just spreads happiness and love around.

The 'Street Dancer 3D' star also shared a message for the fans, and showcased all the edits that were sent in by her numerous fan clubs which displayed several stills from the film to celebrate the anniversary of the film.

Directed by Mohit Suri , the film follows (Sidharth) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha gets murdered by a serial killer(Ritesih), Guru begins to search for the culprit and seek revenge. (ANI)

