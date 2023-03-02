Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 2 (ANI): On the occasion of actor Tiger Shroff's birthday, several B-town celebs took to their social media handles and sent warm wishes to the 'Heropanti' actor.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture and wrote, "Happy birthday @tigerjackieshroff. Have a kick-ass year ahead, big love!"

Actor Rakul Preet Singh shared a picture on his stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday Tiger. Wish you good health, happiness and prosperity."

Actor Ananya Panday shared a picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Tiger! Sending you a big birthday roar."

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Happy Birthday. Hope you have a great day and a better year."

Kiara Advani wrote, "Happy birthday @tigerjackieshroff Keep soaring to newer heights."

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happy Birthday Tiger! May you prowl, growl, fly and jump higher than ever. Have the most amazing year ahead Tigy!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in the action thriller film 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tara Sutaria. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He will be next seen in Vikas Bahl's upcoming action thriller 'Ganpath Part 1', opposite Kriti Sanon. The film will mark the reunion of the on-screen pair after their debut film 'Heropanti'.

Apart from that, he also has an action film 'Bade Miyan Chota Miyan' with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha and director Shashank Khaitan's next 'Screw Dheela' in his kitty. (ANI)

