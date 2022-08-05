Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Actor Sidharth Malhotra dropped a selfie where he looks dashing in a yellow shirt on social media.

On Friday, the 'Shershaah' actor took to his Instagram space and posted a picture where he donned a yellow shirt with a pair of chic shades. He smiled at the camera as he clicked a selfie from a low angle.

Sharing the post, he wrote, "You must go on adventures to find out where you truly belong".- Sue Fitzmaurice".

As soon as he shared the post, it was flooded with likes and comments.

A fan wrote, "Selfie expert Malhotra saheb giving us good weekend vibes."

Another fan wrote, "Best Person."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth's upcoming film 'Thank God' which was set to release this year in July has been shifted to Diwali 2022.

'Thank God' also stars actor Rakul Preet. Helmed by Indra Kumar, 'Thank God' is touted as a slice-of-life film. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.

Apart from 'Thank God', Sidharth also has a few projects in the pipeline. He is working on 'Mission Majnu', a spy movie directed by Shantanu Bagchi alongside Rashmika Mandanna. He is also shooting for the action-thriller 'Yodha' starring Disha Patani. (ANI)

