Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): The wait is finally over as the first song from Salman Khan starrer 'Sikandar' is out now. The track titled 'Zohra Jabeen' features Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

Composed by Pritam and choreographed by Farah Khan, 'Zohra Jabeen' shows the dazzling chemistry between Salman and Rashmika.

Zohra Jabeen is sung by Nakash Aziz and Dev Negi, with lyrics written by Sameer and Danish Sabri.

Check out the song:-

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGxm4lGiTO9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The teaser for the first song was shared by the makers on Monday, which offers a sneak peek of the song featuring Salman and Rashmika Mandanna.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute and 21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother.

Salman showcased his full massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues.

"Kayde mein raho fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGkpSkyvJlG/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The film is directed by AR Murugadoss, renowned for his Tamil and Hindi blockbusters like Ghajini and Thuppakki. Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the project, marking Salman Khan's reunion with him after their 2014 blockbuster, Kick.

Salman had also revealed a new poster for Sikandar, showing him deflecting an attack from a sharp object.

Sikandar is set to release this Eid. Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months. (ANI)

