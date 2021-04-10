Los Angeles, Apr 10 (PTI) BAFTA-nominated actors Simon Russell Beale and Nikki Amuka-Bird have joined the cast of Mark Rylance-led crime-drama "The Outfit".

The film, which marks the directorial debut of "The Imitation Game" scribe Graham Moore, also features actors Dylan O'Brien, Zoey Deutch and Johnny Flynn.

According to Deadline, Moore has co-written the screenplay with actor-writer Johnathan McClain.

The story follows Leonard (Rylance), an English tailor who used to craft suits on London's world-famous Savile Row.

"After a personal tragedy, he's ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangster," the plotline reads.

Ben Browning of FilmNation Entertainment in on board as producer along with Scoop Wasserstein and Amy Jackson.

