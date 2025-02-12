Washington DC [US], February 12 (ANI): The 'Bridgerton' fame star Simone Ashley will be next seen in a rom-com titled 'Picture This'. It is slated to release on the OTT platform on March 6. The makers have finally released the trailer of the movie.

'Picture This' is written by Nikita Lalwani and directed by Prarthana Mohan. Along with Simone, the film stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Sindhu Vee, Luke Fetherston, Nikesh Patel, Adil Ray, Anoushka Chadha and Phil Dunster in prominent roles.

Also Read | 'Maa Baap Ko Bhi Nahi Chodhte': Rajpal Yadav Expresses Disappointment Over Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial 'Parents' Remark on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent' (Watch Video).

As per the release note by the makers, Simone plays the role of a struggling photographer who receives a prediction: true love and career success await her in the next five dates she goes on.

With her sister's wedding looming and her family playing matchmaker, her ex reappears, throwing both her love and professional life into chaos.

Also Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Deepika Padukone Shares Stress-Relief Tips for Students, Says 'Talk to Your Parents and Teachers' (Watch Video).

In the trailer, Simone sports the character of an independent girl who wishes to live life on her own terms. Her situation takes a twist after her peers start setting up romantic dates for her.

'Picture This' also features the adorable chemistry between Simone and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. The film will stream globally on Prime Video on March 6, 2025.

Simone will also be playing a significant role in the upcoming Formula 1 racing film 'F1,' starring alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris.

The news was confirmed during filming at the British Grand Prix, where Ashley was spotted with Idris over the weekend, according to Variety.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, known for 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'F1' follows Brad Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, a former Formula 1 driver who returns to the sport.

He mentors rookie Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris) on APXGP, a fictional 11th team on the grid. The film is unique in that it is shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, providing a realistic backdrop as the fictional team competes against established giants in the sport, according to Variety.

Ashley joins a stellar ensemble cast that includes Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, and Samson Kayo. Her role in the film has been kept under wraps, adding to the anticipation surrounding her involvement.

The announcement of Ashley's casting coincided with the release of the first teaser for 'F1' during the British Grand Prix, which was won by Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion and co-producer of the film through Dawn Apollo Films. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)