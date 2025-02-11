New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) Criticising Ranveer Allahbadia for his "pathetic thinking", singer B Praak has said he has called off an appearance on the influencer's podcast after his remark on a reality show sparked controversy.

Allahbadia, 31, received backlash from all quarters after his distasteful comment on parents and sex on comic Samay Raina's YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" went viral on social media on Monday.

The influencer, popularly known as BeerBiceps, later apologised for his "lapse in judgement" and also said he had asked the show creators to remove the controversial segment.

In an Instagram video, Praak on Monday night said: "I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay Raina's show."

Allahbadia has 10.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he hosts his podcast "The Ranveer Show".

Praak, whose real name is Pratik Bachan, said Allahbadia's comments don't represent Indian culture.

"This is not our Indian culture. What story are you telling about your parents? What are you even talking about? Is this comedy? This is not at all comedy. Abusing people, teaching people how to abuse, what kind of generation (is this)? I don't understand," the National Award winning singer added.

Following the controversy, a BJP functionary in Mumbai lodged a police complaint against Allahbadia, Raina and participants of the show.

In mounting trouble for him, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo wrote to YouTube's head of public policy in India and asked for "urgent action".

An official from National Commission for Women (NCW) said they were looking into the matter.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he hadn't seen the clip in question but cautioned people about the limits of freedom of speech.

"Everyone has the freedom of speech but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others... In our society, we have made some rules, it is absolutely wrong if someone violates them. Action should be taken against them," Fadnavis told reporters on Monday.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also "vehemently condemned the reprehensible and offensive remarks" made by Allahbadia.

Raina, the creator of "India's Got Latent", is yet to publicly react to the controversy.

