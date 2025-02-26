Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Popular devotional singer Hansraj Raghuwanshi visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain on the occasion of Maha Shivratri to seek blessings from Lord Shiva. He was accompanied by his wife, Komal Saklani, for the sacred visit.

Hansraj Raghuwanshi, known for his bhakti songs like 'Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari', 'Bhole', and 'Mahadeva', celebrated Maha Shivratri by offering prayers at one of the twelve revered Jyotirlingas.

Also Read | 'Om Namah Shivaya': Amitabh Bachchan Extends Maha Shivratri Greetings to Fans!.

Dressed in a yellow kurta and a saffron shawl, the singer expressed his devotion to Lord Shiva.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Mahadeva' singer shared his gratitude for Mahakal's blessings. "Mahakal has always blessed me. I prayed that the blessings continue. May Mahakal keep everyone happy," he said. During the interaction, he also sang a few lines from his famous song, "Shiv sama rahe."

Also Read | Vinay Anand Reacts to Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's Divorce; Bollywood Star's Nephew Says 'This Should Not Happen'.

The singer also sang a few lines from his famous song, "Shiv sama rahe" during the interaction.

Before visiting Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Hansraj and his wife also offered prayers at Omkareshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district.

In photos shared by Komal on Instagram, the singer can be seen pouring water on the Shiva Lingam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGfXh6pzZ0Q/?img_index=1

Hansraj has also announced a live performance in Ujjain as part of Vikramotsav 2025 on Maha Shivratri. The event is scheduled to take place at the Ujjain Dussehra Ground.

A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, Hansraj Raghuwanshi has expressed his spiritual connection through several devotional songs, including 'Shiv Shiv Shankara', 'Mahadeva', 'Bholenath Ji', and 'Laagi Lagan Shankara'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)