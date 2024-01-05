Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Renowned singer and music composer Kaala Bhairava has lent his voice to the new version of the 'Hanuman Chalisa Ansh' for 'The Legend of Hanuman Season 3'.

The makers dropped a soulful version of the sacred chant with music producer Kaala Bhairava who has also lent his voice to the song along with PVNS Rohit; Manoj Sharma; Arun Kaundinya; Hymath Mohammed; Lokeshwar; Ravi Prakash, Sai Saket.

Taking to Instagram, Sony Music India shared a glimpse of the song which they captioned, "Pawan putra Hanuman ki Jai! #TheLegendOfHanuman song out now! #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanumanS3, streaming from 12th Jan only on @disneyplushotstar."

Talking about the song, Kaala Bhairava said, "Singing and Composing the Hanuman Chalisa Ansh for Legend of Hanuman Season 3 on Disney+ Hotstar felt like stepping into a different world--so surreal, with a rush of emotions at every verse. Time seemed to stand still as those powerful words resonated. There's a unique kind of magic in it and with the new year upon us, it was the perfect thing to begin 2024 with. It wasn't just singing; it felt like adding a distinctive touch to the commencement of something remarkable."

'The Legend of Hanuman Season 3' is produced by Graphic India and Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal for Disney+ Hotstar with renowned artist Sharad Kelkar as the voice of Ravan.

'The Legend of Hanuman Season 3' will be streaming exclusively from January 12, 2024 onwards only on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

