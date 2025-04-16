Washington DC [US], April 16 (ANI): Country singer Morgan Wallen and pop sensation Post Malone are set to reunite again for their second duet 'I Ain't Comin' Back,' reported Variety.

The song is set to be released this Friday, as per the outlet.

Also Read | 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 1 Review: A Fabulous Charlie Cox Anchors This Clunky Return to Hell's Kitchen With a Few Standout Moments (LatestLY Exclusive).

The singer duo announced the single on Instagram, teasing another massive hit after they ruled the billboards with their song "I Had Some Help" last year.

Malone and Wallen released the song last May, ahead of the former's F-1 Trillion album.

Also Read | 'Paddington in Peru' Movie Review: Paddington's Jungle Adventure Is Charming and Fun if Sticky at Times (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to Variety, Malone and Wallen's earlier collaboration on a song broke Spotify's single-day country streaming record and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

It also became No. 1 on Billboard's 20 Songs of the Summer chart last year.

Meanwhile, Wallen is gearing up for the release of his new album, 'I'm the Problem,' which will be released on May 16.

The singer has released several singles, including 'Just in Case' and 'I'm a Little Crazy,' and 37 songs are expected to make the final album.

Earlier, pop singer Tate McRae posted a jersey featuring Wallen's initials on it, which led fans to suspect that she's a featured guest on the record, Variety reported.

On the other hand, Post Malone closed out the first weekend of the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday night, April 13.

During the set, he performed 'I Had Some Help' as well as selections from his catalogue, including 'White Iverson,' 'Circles' and 'Texas Tea.'

According to Variety, some of his hip-hop tracks were reconfigured with country arrangements, including 'Rockstar' and 'Psycho.'

He'll head back to the desert this weekend for the second iteration of his Coachella performance. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)