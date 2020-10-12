Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): English singer Tom Parker on Monday said that he has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and is undergoing treatment for it.

The 32-year-old singer broke the news on his Instagram account along with a joint statement with his wife Kelsey Hardwick about his condition and a picture of his family.

Parker and his wife have been quiet on social media for a few weeks.

In the statement, the 'Wanted' singer and his wife said, "There's no easy way to say this but I've sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumor and I'm already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way."

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," the couple said.The statement further stated, "We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

"It's gonna be a tough battle but with everyone's love and support, we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey," assured the couple.

Parker, in a recently published interview, talked about his health condition. He also revealed he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, which is a grade four brain tumor, as per Fox News.

The 'Glad You Came' singer and his wife of two years are expecting their second child in November. They also have a 1-year-old daughter named Aurelia, Fox News added. (ANI)

