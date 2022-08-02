Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 2 (ANI): Single screen theatres continue to remain shut in Amritsar and are struggling to survive due to the rise in the multiplex culture.

Owner of Sangam theatre, Pramod Mehra told ANI, "Initially there were 21 single screen theatres in Amritsar but gradually all the theatres were shut down due to terrorism, online streaming platforms, cassettes, multiplexes, etc. They either go to multiplexes or other online platforms and it is practically impossible for us to compete with them. Since then, the revenue in our business has dipped and it is practically impossible for us to operate. Since the arrival of multiplexes, single-screen theatres were totally shut down."

Inder Mohan, owner of Inder Palace theatre told ANI, "The government should provide some relief on cinema taxation to single screen theatres. Cinemas older than 60 years should be given some subsidies as we are still paying property tax for these closed cinemas. Around 20-25 people working at these single-screen theatres each became jobless. There are a few cinemas still running shows, however, they are not creating sufficient revenue as multiplexes are. Clearly, the public now like multiplexes only, as they are technologically advanced."

Owners of single-screen theatres are facing heavy losses due to the non-functionality of their theatres. Most owners said they found it difficult to restart businesses complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Due to the change of trends and coming up of multiplexes, the traditional single-screen cinemas have lost their charm as well as their audience. During the past two years, due to COVID-induced lockdowns, several businesses suffered losses across the country, including theatres.

With the boom of multiplexes in the country, the single screen has gradually become an alien concept for many. (ANI)

