Entertainment News | Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital Ranked No. 1 in India in TOI Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): A proud moment for Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital as it has been ranked No. 1 all over India in the Times of India Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2026.

This recognition reflects Founder Nita Ambani's longstanding commitment to making world-class healthcare affordable and accessible for every Indian, and our hospital's guiding philosophy of Respect for Life.

Also Read | Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away in Chennai at 85; Political Leaders Offer Condolences to Tamil Actor.

The official handle of Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital posted a video on Instagram along with the caption, "Ranked No. 1 in India in the Times of India Critical Care Hospital Ranking Survey 2026 - A Proud Moment for Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital! This recognition reflects our Founder Mrs. Nita Ambani's longstanding commitment to making world class healthcare affordable and accessible for every Indian; and our guiding philosophy of Respect for Life."

"The top national ranking across leading specialties including Cardiac Sciences, Gastroenterology & Hepatology, Oncology, Neurosciences, Emergency & Trauma, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Nephrology, Paediatrics, Urology, and more is a testament to our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence, advanced technology, and compassionate healing. Thank you to our exceptional doctors, nurses, clinical teams, support teams, and to every patient and family who place their trust in us. Together, we continue to raise the standard of healthcare across India," it added.

Also Read | Sathyendra Dies: Tamil Actor and YouTuber Passes Away at 65, Mortal Remains Remain Unclaimed in Chennai.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DY9McrAE7Tj/?hl=en

Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital, located in Girgaon, South Mumbai, is a 360-bed, multi-specialty quaternary care hospital. Built to international standards, the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities, including advanced Laboratories, Radiology & Imaging, and Nuclear Medicine. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)