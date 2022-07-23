Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): And the wait is finally over. The trailer for Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur-'Sita Ramam' will be unveiled on July 25.

On Saturday, the cast took to Instagram and shared a fun video in which they are seen announcing the trailer's release date.

Also Read | Babushaan Mohanty's Wife Trupti Fights With Actress Prakruti Mishra in Public Over Alleged Extramarital Affair (Watch Viral Video).

"The utter confusion that went behind the #SitaRamam trailer release date !!! #SitaRamamTrailer on July 25th," Dulquer wrote on Instagram, leaving fans excited.

"Wow... can't wait," a social media user commented.

Also Read | Kathryn Hahn Birthday Special: From WandaVision to We're the Millers, 5 Best Roles of the Actor That Showcase Her Vivacious and Valiant Acting.

"Finally the trailer will be out," another one wrote.

The story of Hanu Raghavapudi directorial revolves around the characters of Dulquer and Mrunal, who play Ram and Sita, respectively. The romantic drama is against the backdrop of a war. 'Sita Ramam' is made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages.

The film hits the theatres on August 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)