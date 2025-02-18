Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI): On Monday, the first glimpse of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer and AR Murugadoss' directorial 'Madharasi' was unveiled.

Billed as a high-octane action entertainer, the film's teaser opens with sweeping aerial and long shots. . Sivakarthikeyan is presented in a completely power-packed avatar, radiating intensity. While it doesn't contain a single dialogue, the glimpse introduces other key characters in the movie.

https://x.com/Siva_Kartikeyan/status/1891362692918645066?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Announcing the film's title on his social media and releasing a poster of his look from the film, Sivakarthikeyan on his birthday wrote, "Excited to present the title glimpse of our high-octane action entertainer, #Madharasi, with our favourite @a.r.murugadoss sir and my dear @anirudhofficial. #SKxARM ."

Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, Shabeer and Vikranth will also be seen in crucial roles.The editing is handled by the capable Sreekar Prasad, while Arun Venjaramoodu oversees the art direction. The action choreography is supervised by Kevin Master and Dhilip Master. (ANI)

