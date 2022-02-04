Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actor Smriti Khanna on Friday penned an emotional note in the memory of her mother Neeta Khanna, who passed away a few days ago.

"A week without you, a lifetime to go," she wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Smriti posted an adorable picture of her late mother.

On January 29, Smriti took to Instagram and announced the sad news with her followers.

"We are sad to announce the passing of our mom. Her love, laughter and generosity will be dearly missed by all," she posted.

Smriti's mother was 59. (ANI)

