Los Angeles, Apr 16 (PTI) Rapper Snoop Dogg is the latest addition to the cast of Netflix's Jamie Foxx-starrer vampire comedy movie "Day Shift".

According to Variety, actors Meagan Good, Karla Souza, Scott Adkins, Eric Lange, and Zion Broadnax have also joined the ensemble.

Previously announced stars include Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Oliver Masucci, Steve Howey and C.S. Lee.

"Day Shift" will mark the directorial debut of JJ Perry, who has worked as second unit director and stunt coordinator on movies like "Fast & Furious 9", "The Fate of the Furious", "Bloodshot", and the "John Wick" franchise.

Tyler Tice has penned the script with latest revisions by Shay Hatten.

The story is about a hard working blue collar dad (Foxx) who just wants to provide a good life for his quick-witted eight-year old daughter, but his mundane San Fernando Valley pool cleaning job is a front for his real source of income, hunting and killing vampires.

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski will produce the movie along with Jason Spitz through their banner 87Eleven Entertainment. Shaun Redick and Yvette Yates Redick are also producing.

Foxx is executive producing with Datari Turner and Peter Baxter. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)