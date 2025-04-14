Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): Days after unveiling the intriguing trailer of the Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Ground Zero, ' the makers on Monday released the film's track 'So Lene De'.

'So Lene De' is an emotional song which captures the silent battles and unbreakable courage of those who serve the nation.

Also Read | E Jay Krause Dies: Emmy-Winning Art Director, Set Designer of Hollywood Films and TV Shows, Passes Away in Los Angeles At 98.

Have a look at the track

https://www.instagram.com/p/DIalvZHhVh8/

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': YouTuber and Actor Babloo Confirmed as First Contestant of Nagarjuna Akkineni's Reality Show?.

Set in 2000s Kashmir, Emraan essays the role of a BSF officer, Narendra Nath Dubey, who led the operation in which terrorist mastermind "Ghazi Baba" was killed.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's trailer, which showcased the challenges and sacrifices made to bring about a sense of normalcy and harmony in the conflicted region.

Speaking at the trailer launch in Mumbai, Emraan said, "You know there's an old phrase that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction. This phrase is appropriate for this film and story. I remember when I met Mr Dubey for the first time, I told him that your story is more "filmy" than our films. And it really is. It's nothing short of extraordinary and unbelievable the way our BSF officers carried out this operation."

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar and directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy. 'Ground Zero' will hit the theatres on April 25. Sai Tamhankar is also a part of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)