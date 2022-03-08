Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI): The three years completion of the blockbuster web series 'Made In Heaven' has ushered in a wave of nostalgia in actor Sobhita Dhulipala.

Taking to Instagram, Sobhita took and shared some behind-the-scenes moments from the show.

Also Read | The Boys Presents Diabolical Series Review: Seth Rogen, Eric Kripke Infuse Craziness of Original Series Into This Amazing Animated Anthology! (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Sharing some BTS from Made in Heaven Season 1 cus it's been 3 years since release! March 8, 2019. So hyped about the INSANE season 2 we cooked up. Dropping in a few months. So hold the fuck on. Also, love you," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, 'Made In Heaven' revolves around Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita and Karan Mehra played by Arjun Mathur, their wedding planning business and their thoroughly messed up lives.

Also Read | Shakil Aslam Is Creating a Sensation in the Music Industry With His New Young Smashes!.

Sobhita will soon reunite with other cast members for the second season of the show. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)