Washington D.C. [USA], June 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Sofia Vergara soared the temperature with her throwback picture on Instagram.

According to Fox News, the 47-year-old actor put out a picture in which she wore an animal print top and high waisted animal print shorts. The actor has been rocking a light brown hair colour for the past few decades, but in the throwback photo, she had black hair.

The Colombian actor captioned the photo,"#tbt Los Angeles #blackhair."

Her 'Modern Family' costar Jesse Tyler commented, "You aren't going to give me photo credit?"

Model Irina Shayk complimented Vergara with a queen emoji and six heart emojis.

Fans also praised the 'Hot Pursuit' star. Other fans also pointed out that Vergara had a strong resemblance to Italian actor Sophia Loren because of the black hair.

During the past few months, Vergara has been sharing a lot of throwback photos. In May, she posted a picture from the 90's when she lived in Miami. In the caption, she used the hashtag "#stayhomemiami" as a cautionary warning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vergara is married to Joe Manganiello and shares a son, Manolo, with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. (ANI)

