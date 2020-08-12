New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the "The Quadfather," actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together.

Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagram which had 'The Quadfather' written over it indicating towards the fact that Saif is expected to welcome his fourth child.

Also Read | Tujhse Hai Raabta: Shehban Azim and Reem Shaikh Starrer To Take A 5 Year Leap (Deets Inside).

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor went on to congratulate her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and wished for her good health.

"Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | What's the Similarity Between Kareena Kapoor Khan's Recent Photoshoot and Her Earlier One for Vogue? She's Pregnant in Both!.

Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome a new member of their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child together.

The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)